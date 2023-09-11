Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Worker seriously injured after possible industrial accident in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 6:49 pm
A worker has been seriously injured after a possible industrial accident in southeast Calgary on Monday. View image in full screen
A worker has been seriously injured after a possible industrial accident in southeast Calgary on Monday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A worker has been seriously injured after a possible industrial accident in southeast Calgary on Monday.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the incident happened at an auto parts recycler on the 5800 block of 12 Street Southeast at around 2:50 p.m.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News a person was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Trending Now

No further details were given and Occupational Health and Safety have been notified, CPS said.

More on Calgary
Calgary Police ServiceCalgaryOccupational Health and SafetyWorkplace IncidentWorkplace InjuriesCalgary industrial accidentCalgary workplace injuries
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices