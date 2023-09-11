Worker seriously injured after possible industrial accident in southeast Calgary

See more sharing options

A worker has been seriously injured after a possible industrial accident in southeast Calgary on Monday.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the incident happened at an auto parts recycler on the 5800 block of 12 Street Southeast at around 2:50 p.m.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News a person was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

No further details were given and Occupational Health and Safety have been notified, CPS said.