Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police allege Ontario man sent lethal substance by mail to Montreal recipients

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 4:54 pm
Police warned that the following company names could appear on packages allegedly sent by Law to people in Montreal: Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode, Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA and ICemac. View image in full screen
Police warned that the following company names could appear on packages allegedly sent by Law to people in Montreal: Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode, Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA and ICemac. HO-Peel Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Montreal police department announced Monday that it has launched an investigation on its territory in connection with kits containing sodium nitrate that were allegedly sent by the mail to Montreal addresses.

Sodium nitrate, police warn, can be lethal if ingested in large quantities. The crystalline substance — used as a food additive and typically found in processed meats — can also cause skin irritation if handled without gloves.

Click to play video: 'New charges for Ontario man accused of aiding suicides'
New charges for Ontario man accused of aiding suicides

In a news release, police allege the packages were sent to Montreal recipients by a Mississauga man who is currently facing justice in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenneth Law, 57, was arrested by Peel Regional Police in May, after an investigation involving several other Ontario police forces.

Law is accused of selling a lethal substance online to those at risk of self-harm.

Click to play video: 'British police confirm 88 suicide deaths linked to Canadian-websites'
British police confirm 88 suicide deaths linked to Canadian-websites

Investigators have said Law is accused of sending at least 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Italy.

Trending Now

Montreal police specified Law is facing around 10 counts for aiding and counselling suicide in connection with deaths that occurred in Ontario.

Click to play video: 'Ontario man accused of selling sodium nitrite is back in court'
Ontario man accused of selling sodium nitrite is back in court
Story continues below advertisement

Police warned that the following company names could appear on packages allegedly sent by Law to people in Montreal: Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode, Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA and ICemac.

Anyone with such a kit in their possession is asked to dial 911. Anyone with information on any such packages can call 911, the anonymous Info-Crime line at 514 393-1133 or online at infocrimemontreal.ca.

This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566) or, for residents of Quebec, 1 866 APPELLE (1-866-277-3553). 

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea

More on Crime
Montreal PoliceSPVMSuicideKenneth Lawsodium nitratekenneth law poisonKenneth Law Montreal investigationSodium nitrate poisoningSodium nitrate suicide kitsodium nitrate toxicity
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices