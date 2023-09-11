Police allege Ontario man sent lethal substance by mail to Montreal recipients

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal police department announced Monday that it has launched an investigation on its territory in connection with kits containing sodium nitrate that were allegedly sent by the mail to Montreal addresses.

Sodium nitrate, police warn, can be lethal if ingested in large quantities. The crystalline substance — used as a food additive and typically found in processed meats — can also cause skin irritation if handled without gloves.

In a news release, police allege the packages were sent to Montreal recipients by a Mississauga man who is currently facing justice in Ontario.

Kenneth Law, 57, was arrested by Peel Regional Police in May, after an investigation involving several other Ontario police forces.

Law is accused of selling a lethal substance online to those at risk of self-harm.

Investigators have said Law is accused of sending at least 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Italy.

Montreal police specified Law is facing around 10 counts for aiding and counselling suicide in connection with deaths that occurred in Ontario.

Police warned that the following company names could appear on packages allegedly sent by Law to people in Montreal: Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode, Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA and ICemac.

Anyone with such a kit in their possession is asked to dial 911. Anyone with information on any such packages can call 911, the anonymous Info-Crime line at 514 393-1133 or online at infocrimemontreal.ca.

This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566) or, for residents of Quebec, 1 866 APPELLE (1-866-277-3553).

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea