Police investigating after student injured at Newmarket high school

A highschool in Newmarket was temporarily placed into a lockdown on Monday after a student was injured, police say.

York Regional Police said officers received a report of an injured student at Sacred Heart Catholic High School at around 10:20 a.m.

Police said the school initiated a lockdown which was later lifted at around 11:50 a.m.

Officers said a student was found with an injury and was taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

According to police, officers cleared the school, adding that there is no risk to public safety.

Police said the matter is under investigation.

In a statement Monday, the York Catholic District School Board said the school community has “come together to care for one another and school board resources are being made available to those who need support.”