Chinatown festival stabbing suspect was a psychiatric patient on day pass: Police

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect in a random stabbing that injured three at a Chinatown festival on Sunday is a psychiatric patient who had left his facility on a day pass, according to Vancouver police.

The 64-year-old is not a resident of Vancouver, but a patient at a forensic psychiatric centre somewhere in the Lower Mainland, Chief Const. Adam Palmer said at a Monday press conference.

He said the man has had contact with police in the past but not in Vancouver.

A motive for the attack, which took place around 6 p.m., remains unclear, Palmer added.

“The actions of a single person have shocked people — this apparent random act of violence,” he said.

The three people wounded at the Light Up Chinatown festival suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Palmer said the victims are a man and woman in their early 60s, who are married, and a woman in her early 20s. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

All three victims are Asian, Palmer added.

He said the suspect immediately left the area after the attack, but was arrested a short time later a few blocks away in the Downtown Eastside.

1:35 3 people stabbed at Light Up Chinatown festival

“Our city stands shoulder to shoulder with Light up Chinatown!, our Chinese community and all those who participated today,” Sim shared in a statement Sunday night.

“We will not allow this senseless act of violence to disrupt celebrations of all that makes our city great, and we will work each and every day to ensure Vancouver is a place where people can live, work and thrive in a safe environment.”

— with files from Kareem Gouda