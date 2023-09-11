Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Sept. 11

Send this page to someone via email

Prostate cancer awareness month, supporting individuals with complex needs, and the Teddy Bear Bash.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Sept. 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Lighting landmarks blue for prostate cancer awareness month

Landmarks across the country will be lit up in blue for September to remind men to get themselves screened during prostate cancer awareness month.

One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime and 23,000 will receive that diagnosis this year alone.

Peter Fairey of the Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada speaks to the need for screening and early detection along with the lighting up landmarks blue campaign.

Journey Home program supports individuals with complex needs

The United Way of Saskatoon and area is the latest to call on the province for help in dealing with the growing challenge of homelessness.

The agency is joining the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners and asking the provincial government to help support individuals with complex needs.

United Way Saskatoon CEO Sherri Benson discusses the need for additional support and how the Journey Home program is making a difference in the lives of many in the community.

Health promotion is focus of the Teddy Bear Bash in Saskatoon

Teddy bears and stuffed animals of all shapes and sizes will be at Kinsmen Park on Sept. 24 for a little check-up.

It’s to support Harris’ Hope Foundation and the Empty Arms Perinatal Loss Support Services and to raise money for a family comfort lounge at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

Wendi Strumborg explains why she started the foundation and what is planned for the Teddy Bear Bash.

