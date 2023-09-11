Menu

Crime

Cochrane, Alta., residents asked to shelter in place due to alleged armed man in Bow Ridge area

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 11, 2023 11:50 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
People living in the Cochrane neighbourhood of Bow Ridge have been told to shelter in place Monday morning due to a man with a gun, RCMP said.

Around 9:30 a.m., Cochrane RCMP issued a warning that a suspect, Greg Deviat, was believed to be armed with a gun after he left his house on a scooter wearing a black shirt and grey pants.

Police say specifically people living on Bow Ridge Drive should stay inside and lock their doors.

RCMP said those with information about his whereabouts should call the Cochrane detachment at 403-851-8000. Anyone who sees Deviat is told not to approach him.

More to come…

 

