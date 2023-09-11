Cochrane, Alta., residents asked to shelter in place due to alleged armed man in Bow Ridge area

Send this page to someone via email

People living in the Cochrane neighbourhood of Bow Ridge have been told to shelter in place Monday morning due to a man with a gun, RCMP said.

Around 9:30 a.m., Cochrane RCMP issued a warning that a suspect, Greg Deviat, was believed to be armed with a gun after he left his house on a scooter wearing a black shirt and grey pants.

Police say specifically people living on Bow Ridge Drive should stay inside and lock their doors.

RCMP said those with information about his whereabouts should call the Cochrane detachment at 403-851-8000. Anyone who sees Deviat is told not to approach him.

More to come…