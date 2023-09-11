Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2023 11:44 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
TORONTO — Strength in the base metal stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.69 points at 20,172.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.04 points at 34,608.63. The S&P 500 index was up 13.86 points at 4,471.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 84.96 points at 13,846.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.54 cents US compared with 73.36 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was down 10 cents at US$87.41 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.60 at US$1,945.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.81 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

