Guns, crack, machetes and a sword: Manitoba RCMP investigation leads to seizure of contraband

Manitoba RCMP have seized illegally owned firearms and other weapons, including machetes and a sword, as part of a raid in Norway House Sept. 6.

Police said the search was part of an ongoing investigation into drugs and guns in the Manitoba community, and the search of the home also turned up more than 130 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine.

Four people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested. The teen and a 26-year-old were found inside the home and face multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and eight counts each of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Two additional suspects, 24- and 35-year-old men, were arrested in Winnipeg on Friday, and also face a rash of drug and weapons charges.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.

