Canada

Rogers ordered to open TTC wireless network to all carriers: Minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2023 11:21 am
Rogers cell phones get connectivity on Toronto subway
Rogers Communications Inc. must grant all wireless carriers access to its cellular network in core parts of Toronto’s downtown subway by Oct. 3.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the deadline is part of new spectrum licence conditions, designed to bring cellphone and data services to the entire subway network by the end of 2026.

Currently, only Rogers and Freedom Mobile customers have access to the network.

The minister is giving mobile carriers, including rivals Bell and Telus, until Dec. 20 this year to reach commercial agreements with Rogers about financial terms.

The government says that if carriers fail to meet the conditions, it could take measures including fines or licence suspension.

In August, Rogers unexpectedly launched its 5G wireless service for its own customers in downtown subway stations and tunnels despite ongoing discussions with the government, drawing frustration from Bell and Telus.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

