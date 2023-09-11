Bouncer attacked by patron after she was kicked out of bar: Guelph police

See more sharing options

A late night out at a bar ended with charges for a Guelph woman.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a downtown establishment early Saturday morning.

Investigators say a male security guard was in the process of escorting a woman out of the establishment around 1:40 a.m.

They say the guard was kicked in the groin several times and then punched in the face. No injuries were reported.

A 19-year-old was arrested nearby and charged. She will be in a Guelph courtroom on Oct. 24.