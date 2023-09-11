Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista in intimate home wedding ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly said “I do” in an intimate at-home wedding.

According to multiple reports from entertainment publications, the couple exchanged vows during a ceremony at their home in Boston on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The nuptials were allegedly “locked down tight,” as guests signed NDAs and were not allowed phones.

The A-list celebrity guest-list was reported to include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Evans, 42, cemented his rumoured relationship with Baptista, 26, by sharing adorable photos of the couple to his Instagram Story this Valentine’s Day.

Their relationship remained private from the public eye for almost an entire year, but the actor decided to debut some intimate photos of the couple in a heartwarming V-day montage.

View image in full screen Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Photo: @chrisevans/Instagram

Rumours of the pair’s relationship first started swirling in January 2022; some superfans were keen to observe that the Captain America actor started following Baptista in 2020, with her following him back in 2021 while the two were both filming European projects.