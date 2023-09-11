Menu

Entertainment

Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista in intimate home wedding ceremony

By Sarah Curran ETCanada.com
Posted September 11, 2023 11:12 am
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista View image in full screen
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista. Photos: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images and Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Image
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly said “I do” in an intimate at-home wedding.

According to multiple reports from entertainment publications, the couple exchanged vows during a ceremony at their home in Boston on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The nuptials were allegedly “locked down tight,” as guests signed NDAs and were not allowed phones.

The A-list celebrity guest-list was reported to include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Evans, 42, cemented his rumoured relationship with Baptista, 26, by sharing adorable photos of the couple to his Instagram Story this Valentine’s Day.

Their relationship remained private from the public eye for almost an entire year, but the actor decided to debut some intimate photos of the couple in a heartwarming V-day montage.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista View image in full screen
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Photo: @chrisevans/Instagram
Trending Now

Rumours of the pair’s relationship first started swirling in January 2022; some superfans were keen to observe that the Captain America actor started following Baptista in 2020, with her following him back in 2021 while the two were both filming European projects.

More on Entertainment
Chris EvansAlba Baptistaalba baptista chris evanschris evans alba baptistachris evans girlfriendchris evans marriagechris evans marriedchris evans weddingchris evans wifewho did chris evans marrywho is alba baptista
© 2023 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

