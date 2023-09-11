Wellington OPP find dead body in Puslinch

See more sharing options

Wellington OPP say human remains were found along a road in Puslinch, Ont.

On Friday, police said a body was found in a blue sedan along Wellington Road 34.

No other details have been released.

Police are investigating. Anyone with dashcam video or information related to the incident is asked to call Wellington OPP or Crime Stoppers.