Wellington OPP find dead body in Puslinch

Wellington OPP say human remains were found along a road in Puslinch, Ont.
On Friday, police said a body was found in a blue sedan along Wellington Road 34.
No other details have been released.
Trending Now
Police are investigating. Anyone with dashcam video or information related to the incident is asked to call Wellington OPP or Crime Stoppers.
More on Crime
- ‘Brilliant, funny’: Young Ontario man who died after taking sodium nitrite remembered by family
- Funerals for race-motivated Jacksonville shooting victims begin with calls to action
- Hockey Canada complaint process left woman feeling ‘not safe,’ urging change
- Dozens of sexual assaults alleged at N.S. university, police investigating
Comments