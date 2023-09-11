Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wellington OPP find dead body in Puslinch

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 11, 2023 10:30 am
Human remains were reportedly found along Wellington Road 34 in Puslinch on Friday. No other details have been released as Wellington OPP continue to investigate. View image in full screen
Human remains were reportedly found along Wellington Road 34 in Puslinch on Friday. No other details have been released as Wellington OPP continue to investigate. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington OPP say human remains were found along a road in Puslinch, Ont.

On Friday, police said a body was found in a blue sedan along Wellington Road 34.

No other details have been released.

Trending Now

Police are investigating. Anyone with dashcam video or information related to the incident is asked to call Wellington OPP or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
OPPGuelph NewsHuman RemainsWellington CountyPuslinchwellington oppPuslinch death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices