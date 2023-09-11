Menu

Traffic

Driver faces impaired charges after fatal Vaughan crash involving motorcyclist

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 7:20 am
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
York Regional Police say a driver is facing impaired driving charges after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider in Vaughan on Monday.

Police said the crash happened just after midnight at Highway 7 and Jane Street.

A man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with impaired driving over 80 mg, police said, adding that more charges are likely to come.

Police said the intersection was closed overnight but has since reopened.

vaughan crashmotorcyclist killed vaughan
