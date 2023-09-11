Driver faces impaired charges after fatal Vaughan crash involving motorcyclist

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Regional Police say a driver is facing impaired driving charges after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider in Vaughan on Monday.

Police said the crash happened just after midnight at Highway 7 and Jane Street.

A man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with impaired driving over 80 mg, police said, adding that more charges are likely to come.

Police said the intersection was closed overnight but has since reopened.

ROAD CLOSURE: Intersection of Highway 7 W and Jane St is closed entirely #Vaughan . E/B Hy 7 from Millway- W/B from Maplecrete- N/B Jane from Doughton-S/B Jane from AppleMill Rd, for an accident investigation. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 11, 2023