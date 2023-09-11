Driver faces impaired charges after fatal Vaughan crash involving motorcyclist

York Regional Police say a driver is facing impaired driving charges after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider in Vaughan on Monday.
Police said the crash happened just after midnight at Highway 7 and Jane Street.
A man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the vehicle has been charged with impaired driving over 80 mg, police said, adding that more charges are likely to come.
Police said the intersection was closed overnight but has since reopened.
Trending Now
More on Toronto
Comments