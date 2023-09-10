Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

‘This is not a fringe movement’: Tens of thousands turn out for Khalistan vote held at Surrey gurdwara

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 7:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey school board faces lawsuit threat after cancelling pro-Khalistan event permit'
Surrey school board faces lawsuit threat after cancelling pro-Khalistan event permit
Concerns over a poster promoting a pro-Khalistan event at Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey prompted the local school board to cancel the event's permit. But the organizers, Sikhs for Justice, are threatening a lawsuit, arguing the move violates their freedom of expression. Janet Brown reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tens of thousands of community members attended a vote that was held at a Surrey gurdwara on Sunday.

The unofficial vote was to weigh support for an independent Sikh nation in northern India – Khalistan. The vote is not officially binding in any way.

The vote was held at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara — the gurdwara where its former president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot and killed in mid-June. Nijjar was a staunch supporter of the independence movement.

The vote is organized by Sikhs for Justice — a group that is in full support of a Khalistan nation. There is no opposing voice or opposing group campaign.

The group estimated more than 100,000 people attended the vote in Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Parliamentary petition demands answers in B.C. Gurdwara president’s death'
Parliamentary petition demands answers in B.C. Gurdwara president’s death

“The turnout tells us, and the wider community, that the issue of Khalistan is not an issue for a fringe group of people but rather .. this is a deep-rooted issue that touches the hearts and minds of many Sikhs,” Jatinder Grewal, a Sikh for Justice director, said.

“The first step is to recognize Sikhs actually do what a Khalistan. It is clear this is not a fringe movement.”

The vote was originally supposed to be held at a Surrey school, but the school district cancelled the group Sikhs For Justice’s rental due to a “violation” of the rental agreement.

By email, it said promotional posters for the event featured Tamanawis Secondary School alongside images of a weapon. The posters show a pen being used to stab a gun.

Story continues below advertisement

“Despite repeated attempts to address the issue, the event organizers failed to remove these concerning images, and materials continued to be posted throughout Surrey and on social media,” the district wrote.

“Our decision is in no way an endorsement of, or criticism of, any political position.”

Trending Now

The district said its rental policies and guidelines support its overall goal of creating a “safe environment” in schools.

Click to play video: 'Controversial protest weeks after Sikh leader’s murder'
Controversial protest weeks after Sikh leader’s murder

Sikhs For Justice volunteer Inderjeet Singh said the group was not notified of the cancellation until Sunday, a week ahead of the event.

Singh said the Sikh community is still grieving Nijjar’s death and frustrated with the lack of progress in the police investigation, and the vote cancellation “aggravated” people.

“It kind of was a slap in the face, almost you can say, to the community — especially after the death,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“You would think (the district) would actually try to work with us and in a way help us get through this tough time, but it’s actually added fuel to the fire.”

Votes are being held in many countries across the world but not India. The results will be tallied in the coming weeks ahead, organizers said.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Elizabeth McSheffrey

More on World
SurreyBCKhalistanHardeep Singh Nijjarsurrey voteBc SikhsSurrey GurdwaraBC Sikh voteSurrey Sikh
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices