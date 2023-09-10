RCMP reminding boaters to stay away from areas under evacuation order along Westside Road

Send this page to someone via email

While most of Okanagan Lake is now open, the Kelowna RCMP are reminding boaters that one area remains off limits.

Access to areas along Westside Road that are still under evacuation orders is prohibited. According to police, they have spotted several boaters trying to gain entry from the water.

RCMP remain active in these areas, patrolling the evacuated zones, and will turn boaters around if they are caught trying to access the restricted areas.

1:50 Safety concerns after boat fire in Vancouver’s False Creek

The Central Okanagan Regional District said in a statement that anyone trying to access their property that is still under an evacuation order by boat could face a fine of up to $1,150,

Story continues below advertisement

As of today, 405 properties within the Central Okanagan are still under an evacuation order. The McDougall Creek wildfire, which forced thousands of residents in the region to flee from their homes, is still classified as out of control, and it is estimated at 13,970.4 Hectares.

The suspected cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but an investigation remains ongoing.