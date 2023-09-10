Menu

Canada

City of Vancouver looking for public feedback on corner stores

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver asks for public feedback on corner stores'
Vancouver asks for public feedback on corner stores
How often do you visit the corner store? The City of Vancouver is trying to breathe new life into the local shops. As Travis Prasad reports, a new survey is asking residents where they'd like to see more corner stores, and what goods and services they should provide.
For many community members corner stores and markets can be a place where where routine and friendly neighbourly conversations are held. The City of Vancouver is asking its community members for feedback as staff is exploring ways to support existing and new corner stores.

“Over the last few decades, there has been a renewed interest in supporting corner stores. Some small changes to zoning regulations have been made, but there is the opportunity to do more,” city staff said in a release.

“More recently, in 2022, council approved the Vancouver Plan, a long-range strategy to guide growth and change in the city. One of the core objectives of the plan is the creation of more complete neighbourhoods, where people have easy access to daily and weekly needs. Corner stores could play a role in helping to achieve that goal.”

The city has posted an online survey asking for community members to share their thoughts and feelings regarding corner stores.

It is also hosting six pop-up “engagement events” around Vancouver:

  • Pop-up # 1 – Main Street, Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (East 21st and Main Plaza)
  • Pop-up # 2 – Fraser Street, Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Fraser and 48th Plaza)
  • Pop-up # 3 – Strathcona, Saturday, Sept. 9, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., (McLean Park)
  • Pop-up # 4 – Kitsilano, Sunday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., (4th and Maple Plaza)
  • Pop-up # 5 – Kerrisdale, Sunday, Sept. 10, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Arbutus Greenway and W 41st Ave.)
  • Pop-up # 6 – Olympic Village, Sunday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Seawall north of Olympic Village Plaza)
In Vancouver, there are currently 88 corner stores in the city, down from hundreds a few decades ago, according to the city.

“It has been a tough period for corner stores and retailers in general, we know that,” Andrew Parr said, a City of Vancouver neighbourhood planner.

“We are asking, ’Do you think we should stick with the same amount of corner stores we have, should we be looking to expand corner stores in neighbourhoods, and are there new types of shops and services you’d like to see in neighbourhoods?’”

The city said the feedback will inform policy changes that could take place as early as next year.

VancouverCity of VancouverCorner StoresVancouver StoresVancouver surveyVancouver community membersVancouver corner stores
