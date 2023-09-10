Trudeau’s plane grounded in India by technical issues following G20 summit

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s return to Canada from the G20 summit in India has been delayed by problems with his plane.

The Prime Minister’s Office says it was alerted about the issue as Trudeau’s delegation departed for the airport.

“Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues. These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made. We apologize for the inconvenience this might cause,” the office told Global News.

The plane was scheduled to depart New Delhi at 8 p.m. local time.

Trudeau arrived at the G20 summit in New Delhi early Saturday, the last leg of a trip to the Indo-Pacific region. He was originally slated to be back in Ottawa on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

This is not the first incident a Canadian military aircraft has had at an air base abroad.

In July, a CC-150 Polaris — the aircraft most commonly used to transport the prime minister, governor general and other high-ranking dignitaries — came into contact with a French air force plane in Guam.

The Department of National Defence told Global News the incident occurred on the ramp at Anderson Air Force base. There were no reported casualties.

In 2019, another CC-150 Polaris crashed into an aircraft hangar in Trenton, Ont.

–With files from Global News’ Sean Boynton and The Canadian Press.