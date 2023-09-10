Motorcyclist critically injured in west end collision

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Etobicoke late Saturday evening.

Toronto police say that around 11:30 p.m., a 29-year-old man was driving a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southwest on Dundas Street West when he lost control of the vehicle. The motorcyclist veered through an enclosed grass area before colliding with a westbound 2014 Kia Forte on Bloor Street West.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police say. The driver of the Kia, a 47-old-woman, was uninjured.

Members of TPS Traffic Services are investigating the incident.

Police are asking local residents who may have video of the accident to contact investigators.