Traffic

Motorcyclist critically injured in west end collision

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 12:11 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
Toronto police said the driver of the car involved in the collision was not hurt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Etobicoke late Saturday evening.

Toronto police say that around 11:30 p.m., a 29-year-old man was driving a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southwest on Dundas Street West when he lost control of the vehicle. The motorcyclist veered through an enclosed grass area before colliding with a westbound 2014 Kia Forte on Bloor Street West.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police say. The driver of the Kia, a 47-old-woman, was uninjured.

Members of TPS Traffic Services are investigating the incident.

Police are asking local residents who may have video of the accident to contact investigators.

