Motorcyclist critically injured in west end collision

A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Etobicoke late Saturday evening.
Toronto police say that around 11:30 p.m., a 29-year-old man was driving a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southwest on Dundas Street West when he lost control of the vehicle. The motorcyclist veered through an enclosed grass area before colliding with a westbound 2014 Kia Forte on Bloor Street West.
The motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police say. The driver of the Kia, a 47-old-woman, was uninjured.
Members of TPS Traffic Services are investigating the incident.
Police are asking local residents who may have video of the accident to contact investigators.
- Woman dies after stabbing near Seaton Street in Toronto
- Doug Ford counters Greenbelt scandal protest with attacks on school boards about handling of LGBTQ+ youth issues
- Is Canada underestimating the cost of living for international students?
- Police investigating after body found in the water at a Toronto beach
Comments