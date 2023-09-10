York Region Police investigating shooting in Vaughan

York Regional Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Vaughan.
Police were called to the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, investigators located evidence that a shooting had taken place, but did not find a victim.
Police say a short time later, a male suffering from a gunshot wound attended a GTA hospital. His injuries have been deemed non-life-threatening.
Investigators are trying to determine if the male is linked to the shooting but haven’t confirmed the connection at this time.
Officers are canvassing the mixed-use commercial area for further evidence.
No suspect information is available at this time.
