N.B. woman dies after car rolls several times, crashes in Keswick Ridge

A 37-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision in rural New Brunswick on Friday evening.

In a media release, police said first responders arrived at the scene of the crash at about 7:20 p.m near the intersection of Route 616 and Holyoke Lane in the Keswick Ridge area — where the woman is believed to have lost control of her vehicle, causing it to roll several times before coming to a stop.

The driver, who was from Keswick Ridge, died in the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Police said a young child was the only other passenger in the vehicle and isn’t believed to have sustained injuries in the crash.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are both assisting with the investigation,” police said, adding that an autopsy is being conducted to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

The road was closed for several hours after the accident but has since reopened.