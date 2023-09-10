Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. woman dies after car rolls several times, crashes in Keswick Ridge

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 10:13 am
A 37-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Keswick Ridge, N.B. on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A 37-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Keswick Ridge, N.B. on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 37-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision in rural New Brunswick on Friday evening.

In a media release, police said first responders arrived at the scene of the crash at about 7:20 p.m near the intersection of Route 616 and Holyoke Lane in the Keswick Ridge area — where the woman is believed to have lost control of her vehicle, causing it to roll several times before coming to a stop.

The driver, who was from Keswick Ridge, died in the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a young child was the only other passenger in the vehicle and isn’t believed to have sustained injuries in the crash.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are both assisting with the investigation,” police said, adding that an autopsy is being conducted to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

The road was closed for several hours after the accident but has since reopened.

More on Canada
RCMPCollisionCar crashKeswick Ridgenew brunswick car crashRoute 616holyoke lane
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices