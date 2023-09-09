Central Okanagan regional district waives fees for fire-affected residents

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says it is waiving some fees for residents whose properties have been impacted by the ongoing McDougall Creek wildfire.

“This includes waiving of garbage fees, yard waste, demolition permit fees, and temporary building permit fees,” said the regional district, which says it understands the significant strain the fire is having on locals.

As well, the RDCO increased the length of time that recreational vehicles can be used as temporary buildings by residents who lost their homes. The time was increased from one year to two years.

The RDCO said the definition of a recreational vehicle includes travel trailers, motorized homes, slide-in campers, chassis-mounted campers, and tent trailers.

“It is hoped that it will provide some partial relief on application fees and user fees that would otherwise normally be applied to residents,” said regional district spokesperson Todd Cashin.