Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Central Okanagan regional district waives fees for fire-affected residents

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 9, 2023 5:37 pm
One of the many power poles damaged by the McDougall Creek wildfire. View image in full screen
One of the many power poles damaged by the McDougall Creek wildfire. BC Wildfire Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says it is waiving some fees for residents whose properties have been impacted by the ongoing McDougall Creek wildfire.

“This includes waiving of garbage fees, yard waste, demolition permit fees, and temporary building permit fees,” said the regional district, which says it understands the significant strain the fire is having on locals.

Click to play video: '‘It’s like driving through a war zone,’ fire evacuees return home in the North Shuswap.'
‘It’s like driving through a war zone,’ fire evacuees return home in the North Shuswap.

As well, the RDCO increased the length of time that recreational vehicles can be used as temporary buildings by residents who lost their homes. The time was increased from one year to two years.

Story continues below advertisement

The RDCO said the definition of a recreational vehicle includes travel trailers, motorized homes, slide-in campers, chassis-mounted campers, and tent trailers.

Trending Now

“It is hoped that it will provide some partial relief on application fees and user fees that would otherwise normally be applied to residents,” said regional district spokesperson Todd Cashin.

Click to play video: 'Hay River, N.W.T. wildfire evacuees won’t know when they can return until mid-September'
Hay River, N.W.T. wildfire evacuees won’t know when they can return until mid-September
Okanagancentral okanaganBC WildfireWest KelownaBC wildfiresBC Interiorsouthern interiorRDCOokanagan wildfireMcDougall Creek wildfireregional district central okanaganWest Kelowna WildfireRDCO waives fees
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices