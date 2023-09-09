Police investigating after body found in the water at a Toronto beach

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a body was found in the water at a Toronto beach.

Toronto police said officers received a report of “unknown trouble” at around 1:44 p.m., on Saturday, at Rouge Beach.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a deceased male was located. His age was not immediately available.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

-More to come…

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Rouge Beach

1:44 pm

– reports of body located in water

– vital signs absent

– police on scene, @MarineUnit o/s

– @Toronto_Fire, @TorontoMedics

– ongoing investigation#GO2109059

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 9, 2023