Police investigating after body found in the water at a Toronto beach

Police are investigating after a body was found in the water at a Toronto beach.
Toronto police said officers received a report of “unknown trouble” at around 1:44 p.m., on Saturday, at Rouge Beach.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a deceased male was located. His age was not immediately available.
Officers said the investigation is ongoing.
-More to come…
