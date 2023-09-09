Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after body found in the water at a Toronto beach

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 9, 2023 4:54 pm
A Toronto police vehicle is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto police vehicle is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after a body was found in the water at a Toronto beach.

Toronto police said officers received a report of “unknown trouble” at around 1:44 p.m., on Saturday, at Rouge Beach.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a deceased male was located. His age was not immediately available.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

-More to come…

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
TPSToronto Paramedicsfatal drowningToronto drowningdrowning torontoScarborough drowningtoornto police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices