Toronto unveils Canada’s first official WNBA-themed basketball court

Toronto has unveiled Canada’s first official Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA)-themed outdoor basketball court.

The city, in collaboration with the NBA, the Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) and the Canadian non-profit organization Buckets & Borders unveiled the restored Don Mount basketball court at Joel Weeks Park Saturday morning.

The court’s surface features the logos of the WNBA and the DFO’s MilkUP brand.

#CityOfTO and partners unveil revitalized Don Mount Court as Canada’s first official WNBA-themed outdoor basketball court Photo courtesy of Buckets & Borders. News release: https://t.co/1wrlQXIEE4 pic.twitter.com/jrGWwu2v8z — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) September 9, 2023

“It was created by local Toronto illustrator Fiorella Granda, a former University of Toronto Varsity Women’s Basketball Team member, to celebrate women’s basketball in Canada and around the world,” the city said in a news release.

New asphalt, backboards and rims were also installed on the court.

Toronto’s Mayor Olivia Chow said the city is “delighted that the first WNBA-themed outdoor court in Canada is here in Toronto.”

“I would like to thank Councillor Paula Fletcher and team, as well as the team from the City and the partners for their work in bringing this breathtaking design to life,” Chow said in a statement. “It celebrates women’s basketball across the country and reminds us of the pivotal role a Canadian – Dr. James Naismith – had in the invention of basketball.”

Dairy Farmers of Ontario’s chief executive officer Cheryl Smith, said the organization hopes the Riverdale neighbourhood and “all communities are able to enjoy the court that visually celebrates women’s basketball and provides and inclusive space for young girls who want to learn and play the game.”

An unveiling event was held by Buckets & Borders on Saturday, which featured live music and a basketball competition with the Hoop Queens.

Leah MacNab, senior vice-president at NBA Canada, said her organization “couldn’t have asked for a better reception to the first WNBA game in Canada from local fans, partners and the larger basketball community.” She also said the NBA is “thrilled to team up with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario on this legacy project in celebration of women’s basketball in the country.”

“This court symbolizes the passion and enthusiasm for the basketball across Canada and we can’t wait to see Rivertowne’s community members utilize this court for years to come,” MacNab said in a statement.