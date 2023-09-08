Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Serious multi-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital in downtown Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 10:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Two hospitalized in serious Vancouver crash'
Two hospitalized in serious Vancouver crash
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Vancouver on Friday. At least one person had to be rescued with the jaws of life, and two people were taken to hospital.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A multi-vehicle collision in downtown Vancouver on Friday left two people in hospital, one of them in serious condition.

The crash happened at the intersection of Richards and West Pender streets around 3:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Teen under investigation in fatal overnight crash in Mount Pleasant'
Teen under investigation in fatal overnight crash in Mount Pleasant

At least four vehicles appear to have been involved, and emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to rescue one person.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

BC Emergency Health Services sent four ambulances to the scene and took two patients to hospital.

Dashcam video posted to social media appears to show a westbound black Tesla cross the centre line, smashing into several eastbound vehicles.

Global News is seeking more information from Vancouver police.

More on Crime
Crashvancouver policeSerious InjuriesMulti-vehicle crashVancouver crashvancouver collisionseriously hurtvancouver serious crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices