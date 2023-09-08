Serious multi-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital in downtown Vancouver

See more sharing options

A multi-vehicle collision in downtown Vancouver on Friday left two people in hospital, one of them in serious condition.

The crash happened at the intersection of Richards and West Pender streets around 3:30 p.m.

At least four vehicles appear to have been involved, and emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to rescue one person.

BC Emergency Health Services sent four ambulances to the scene and took two patients to hospital.

Dashcam video posted to social media appears to show a westbound black Tesla cross the centre line, smashing into several eastbound vehicles.

Global News is seeking more information from Vancouver police.