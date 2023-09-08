Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

UBC Okanagan ordered to pay $50,000 in sexual assault discrimination case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2023 7:50 pm
File photo of UBC Okanagan. View image in full screen
File photo of UBC Okanagan. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The University of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal says the university’s method of investigating non-academic misconduct exacerbated Stephanie Hale’s PTSD and caused her harm to the point that she couldn’t participate in the process.

Click to play video: 'UBC-Okanagan campus comes alive as post-secondary students begin classes'
UBC-Okanagan campus comes alive as post-secondary students begin classes

The tribunal says that though the university had a high-level understanding of sexual violence and a commitment to support survivors, its response didn’t result in a reasonable investigation process or restore a “discrimination-free learning environment.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 132-page decision handed down late last month says the discrimination was very serious, involving a power imbalance and Hale’s “unique vulnerability.”

File photo of Stephanie Hale posing for a photograph in Kamloops on Oct. 20, 2016. View image in full screen
File photo of Stephanie Hale posing for a photograph in Kamloops on Oct. 20, 2016. Jeff Bassett / The Canadian Press

The university has also been ordered to pay Hale $50,000 as compensation, nearly $7,000 in lost wages and about $8,000 in expenses.

Hale, whose mental disability is said in the ruling to stem from her PTSD, has alleged she was assaulted in 2013, but the other student denied the allegations and said what happened was consensual.

Click to play video: 'Alleged B.C. sexual assault victim speaks out'
Alleged B.C. sexual assault victim speaks out
Trending Now

 

Story continues below advertisement

UBC’s then-president, Santa Ono, dismissed Hale’s complaint against the other student in 2017, citing a lack of evidence.

UBC lawyers went to court in 2019 and tried unsuccessfully to quash the tribunal’s decision to hear the case.

The Canadian Press does not typically identify complainants in cases of sexual assault, but Hale has previously said she wants her name used.

Click to play video: 'Concerns over release of sex assault suspect'
Concerns over release of sex assault suspect
KelownaOkanaganSexual AssaultUBCOUBC-OkanaganSanta OnoB.C. Human Rights Tribunalsexual assault complaintsexual assault discrimination
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices