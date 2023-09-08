Menu

Headline link
Regina police confirm one male is dead following a vehicle, pedestrian collision

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 5:16 pm
One male is dead following a vehicle and pedestrian collision in the city's east end. Police are scene and are continuing to investigate. View image in full screen
One male is dead following a vehicle and pedestrian collision in the city's east end. Police are scene and are continuing to investigate. Dave Parsons / Global Regina
One male is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Regina’s east end.

According to a release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) was on the scene in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue East shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2023.

“When they arrived, they found a male victim, who appeared to have been struck by a large truck, lying in the roadway,” RPS stated.

“EMS attended and confirmed the male victim was deceased.”

RPS stated officers from their Traffic Safety Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are currently on scene and an investigation is underway.

Police are asking motorists to choose an alternate route as the area around the 1500 Block of 7th Avenue East is closed while police investigate.

Regina police respond to collision scene involving overturned vehicle
