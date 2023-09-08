100-plus childcare spots open in Penticton, B.C., with more to come

Send this page to someone via email

The families of more than 100 Penticton children will rest easy knowing they’ve secured a much-coveted childcare spot in the years ahead, and more are expected to come.

A new 7,500-square-foot, stand-alone child-care centre opened on Edmonton Avenue in Penticton Friday, offering six child-care rooms, kitchen equipment, office spaces, and storage rooms. It will be operated by OneSky Community Resources and will provide 116 licensed infant-toddler and school-aged spaces.

The City of Penticton received nearly $2 million through the province’s ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund and approximately $1 million from the Union of BC Municipalities to build a stand-alone childcare facility at Kiwanis Park.

“The Penticton Child Care Action Plan set out clear targets that we need to ensure child care needs are being met in our community, and today’s announcements are another step towards meeting our goals,” Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield aid. “A key part of the plan is creating partnerships that help create needed spaces and we’re seeing that in action.”

Since 2018, through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, more than 32,000 new licensed childcare spaces have been funded for creation in B.C., with more than 700 of these in Penticton.