Crash sparks fire and closes Highway 1 in the Shuswap

A Salmon Arm man sustained multiple fractures as well as other injuries in a Thursday morning crash that closed Highway 1.

At 5:38 a.m. Thursday, local emergency crews and the RCMP were called to the scene of a crash along Highway 1 near Tappen Beach Road.

“A vehicle left the highway clipped off a BC Hydro pole and went down an embankment and began to burn,” RCMP said in a press release.

The fire department knocked down the quickly spreading fire, which had ignited the brush in the area, RCMP said, though it caused some delays.

The highway was closed for a period of time while the crash scene and fire were stabilized.

The 19-year-old driver is being treated and police continue to investigate whether alcohol is a factor in the crash.