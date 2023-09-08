Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Crash sparks fire and closes Highway 1 in the Shuswap

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 1:31 pm
Click to play video: '‘It’s like driving through a war zone,’ fire evacuees return home in the North Shuswap.'
‘It’s like driving through a war zone,’ fire evacuees return home in the North Shuswap.
Residents in the North Shuswap are facing a long road to recovery following the destructive Bush Creek East wildfire. More than 270 structures across the region were either entirely lost or partially scorched. One of the hardest hit communities was Celista, where, as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, many residents no longer have a place to call home.
A Salmon Arm man sustained multiple fractures as well as other injuries in a Thursday morning crash that closed Highway 1.

At 5:38 a.m. Thursday, local emergency crews and the RCMP were called to the scene of a crash along Highway 1 near Tappen Beach Road.

“A vehicle left the highway clipped off a BC Hydro pole and went down an embankment and began to burn,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'B.C. driver sentenced for driving bus drunk'
B.C. driver sentenced for driving bus drunk
The fire department knocked down the quickly spreading fire, which had ignited the brush in the area, RCMP said, though it caused some delays.

The highway was closed for a period of time while the crash scene and fire were stabilized.

The 19-year-old driver is being treated and police continue to investigate whether alcohol is a factor in the crash.

 

More on Canada
RCMPSalmon ArmHighway 1Trans-Canada Highwaybc hydrosalmon arm crashFiery car crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

