Winnipeg man arrested for string of ‘suspicious’ detonations, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with what police say are “multiple suspicious circumstances” related to explosives.

Police said they found several explosive devices, which had been deliberately detonated, and remnants at a home on Wordsworth Way between June 21 and Aug. 21.

Major crimes investigators determined that the explosives had been deliberately left on the property and detonated — something police say wasn’t done randomly. The 30-year-old suspect and the victim, who wasn’t injured in the incidents, are known to each other.

Officers arrested the suspect Thursday in a vehicle on Portage Avenue, and subsequently seized items used to make explosive devices in a raid on a Harcourt Street home.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including three counts of causing an explosion likely to cause bodily harm, death or serious damage, three counts of unlawfully possessing explosives, possession of both meth and cocaine, and 13 counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Story continues below advertisement