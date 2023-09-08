Meet Anne and Charles, possibly the longest living married couple in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia couple, both in their 100s, recently celebrated their 81st wedding anniversary, making them among the longest-married couples in Canada.

“It is hard to believe,” said Anne Muise, 101, who married her husband Charles on July 13, 1942.

The couple, who live in the Yarmouth area of Nova Scotia, are believed to be the oldest longest-married living couple in Canada, said their daughter, Nancy (Muise) Hutchinson.

“It is just amazing,” said Hutchinson.

The lovebirds first met at a church dance more than eight decades ago.

“I was madly in love. It was love at first sight,” said Anne.

81 years of marriage for Charlie & Annie Muise of Tusket, Yarmouth County! 🎉 An inspiring journey of WWII bravery and unwavering love. Charlie, a WWII veteran, turned 102 on August 3rd and Annie celebrated her 101st birthday in January. Congratulations and best wishes always! pic.twitter.com/3y4Iwc0qVT — Tim Houston (@TimHoustonNS) August 30, 2023

Their love is a shining example of devotion and determination.

“I always felt in love. But it was not always easy,” said Charles.

Their marriage, like many, not a fairy tale. The two were separated when Charles was sent off to fight in WWII.

“We were just married two months when he left for England,” said Anne, “and he was gone for three years.”

“I tried to write a letter every week if possible, but a lot of time I couldn’t,” said Charles.

Anne said that when Charles arrived back home shell-shocked from war, “he did not understand me and I didn’t understand him so we had to get used to each other all over again.”

Living on a tight budget they raised eight kids, all of whom are still living. They help to care for the couple, who still live in their own home they purchased for $2,000 nearly 77 years ago.

Their secret to a long life and marriage?

“If you stay in love you don’t have too many problems,” said Charles.

“I don’t think there is any secret. You just love from day to day,” said Anne.

Charles still loves to garden, and sip his tea while his sweetie knits alongside him — without a stitch of arthritis

“I don’t feel like I am 101. I feel I am not more than 90, at least,” said Anne.

She admitted, however, their bodies and ears are not what they used to be.

“I talk to him and he has to ask me three times what I said,” she joked.

Their love has endured the test of time, both forever grateful for every moment spent side by side.