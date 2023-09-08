Van, cellphone, wallet stolen during delivery: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is looking for suspects after a van was stolen during a delivery.

The vehicle was parked near Edinburgh Road North and Preston Street last Saturday afternoon. As the driver was making a delivery, another van pulled up next to the vehicle around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say a passenger in the second van got out of that vehicle and got into the delivery van. Both vehicles then drove away.

They say the victim managed to track down the delivery van and it was recovered a short time later. However, the driver’s wallet and cellphone were taken and a credit card was later used in Halton Region.

One of the suspects is described as a slender male wearing a red mask, gloves and possibly a beige jacket. The suspect vehicle is described as a white van.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1460 ext. 7159 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.