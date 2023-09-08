Former Bomber Streveler coming back to Winnipeg to cheer team on at Banjo Bowl

Send this page to someone via email

Get your fur coats ready: Chris Streveler is coming back to Winnipeg.

The fan-favourite quarterback, who helped lead the Blue Bombers to a CFL championship in 2019, will be on hand at Saturday’s Banjo Bowl to sign autographs and help cheer his former team to victory, alongside a sold-out crowd.

Streveler, last seen in Winnipeg on a Grey Cup parade float — memorably wearing a fur coat and cowboy hat — went on to pursue an NFL career, most recently appearing with the New York Jets.

“(It’s) great to have him back in town, an alumni of this club,” Bombers president Wade Miller told Global Winnipeg.

DUST OFF THE FUR COATS Chris Streveler will be signing autographs in the @princessauto Tailgate from 1:30 – 2:30 pm during the Banjo Bowl ‼️ Bomber For Life members, stay tuned to your e-mail for a special event invitation!#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/lKpJIaIxPM — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) September 7, 2023

“Obviously, his success in 2019 was a big part of our championship run that year. Glad to have him back in the city. We’ll have a special event for some season ticket members tomorrow night, they’ll get an opportunity to meet him … and then all the fans can come (to IG Field) for an autograph session between 1:30 and 2:30.”

Saturday’s game is the annual rematch between the Bombers and their arch-rivals, the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It comes on the heels of a 32-30 overtime Bombers loss last weekend, and Miller said his team — which is ahead of Saskatchewan by six points in the CFL standings — needs to ramp it up for a win at home.

“It’s just great fun and a great opportunity to enjoy a great rivalry game and a big matchup. We’ve got some work to do on the field to make up for last week,” he said.

“We’ve got the loudest fans in the CFL and the atmosphere at IG Field is just something special that people want to be a part of. Banjo Bowl’s been sold out for over six weeks.”

A win for the Bombers means more than just Banjo Bowl bragging rights — with a victory at home, Winnipeg can secure its seventh consecutive CFL playoff berth.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m., but fans are encouraged to show up as early as noon to the tailgate area for a pregame party.

