Sports

Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can cement playoff spots with wins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 2:28 pm
The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first two CFL teams to secure post-season berths this week.

Toronto (9-1) hosts the Montreal Alouettes (6-5) at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon. The defending Grey Cup champions will secure a playoff spot with a home victory.

Winnipeg (9-3) can also do the same Saturday afternoon with a home victory over Saskatchewan (6-5). The Roughriders are coming off a  32-30 overtime win over the Blue Bombers on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

Winnipeg is looking to reach the CFL playoffs for a seventh consecutive year.

Toronto is seeking its third straight postseason berth.

