Coyote attacks cyclist in Cape Breton, Parks Canada on hunt for animal

Send this page to someone via email

The search continues throughout the Cape Breton Highlands National Park on Friday after an aggressive coyote attacked a cyclist earlier this week, according to Parks Canada.

In a media release, Parks Canada said a cyclist sustained a bite on their left forearm on Wednesday after attempting to fend off a coyote near the Green Cove area of the Cabot Trail.

“It is reported that the coyote crossed the highway and pursued the cyclist as they passed by,” the release said, adding the animal had demonstrated aggressive behaviour toward a passing driver who stopped to assist and scare the canine away.

The coyote eventually fled the area and is yet to be recovered.

“Parks Canada team members are patrolling the area but have been unable to remove the coyote as of Friday morning,” the release continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“Following Parks Canada’s procedures for aggressive coyotes, patrols of the area are ongoing, with the intention to remove the animal.”

The injured cyclist visited a nearby hospital and was released shortly after.

People visiting the Cape Breton Highlands National Park are being advised by Parks Canada to avoid walking or cycling in the area of the attack.