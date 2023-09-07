One injured, three boats damaged in fire in Vancouver’s False Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Fireboats were deployed to Vancouver’s False Creek where three boats were damaged and one person was injured by fire Thursday evening.

Thick black smoke could be seen pouring for the trio of vessels moored in the waterway.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the conflagration involved two sailboats and a pleasure craft.

Two people escaped the fire, one woman from aboard a sailboat and one man from aboard the pleasure craft.

Firefighters said the woman was unhurt, but the man was taken to hospital to be treated for burns.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said early signs pointed to it starting on the pleasure craft, potentially during fueling.