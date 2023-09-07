Menu

Crime

Man sentenced to another 6 months behind bars for deadly assault in Vancouver park

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 8:43 pm
Gilles Hebert, 60, died from injuries inflicted during an assault in East Vancouver's Grandview Park on Aug. 5, 2021. It was the 12th homicide of the year. View image in full screen
Gilles Hebert, 60, died from injuries inflicted during an assault in East Vancouver's Grandview Park on Aug. 5, 2021. It was the 12th homicide of the year. Global News
A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to another six months behind bars, with credit for the nearly two years he has already served, for a deadly assault in an East Vancouver park two years ago.

Jeff Arnie Lincoln pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of 60-year-old Gilles Hebert, who died of his injuries after the attack in Grandview Park near Commercial Drive on Aug. 5, 2021.

Lincoln was sentenced on Aug. 30. In addition to the total of two years and three months he will serve in prison, he will also serve two years of probation and be subject to a 10-year firearms ban, Vancouver police said Thursday.

When Lincoln assaulted Hebert, Hebert was knocked unconscious. He died later that day in the hospital.

At the time, police said it’s likely a number of passersby who witnessed the assault did not realize its severity.

Hebert’s death was the 12th homicide in the city in 2021.

Lincoln has previously appeared in court in Terrace, B.C. on charges of failing to appear and in possession of a controlled substance, and in Prince Rupert on possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily harm.

vancouver police Vancouver crime Vancouver homicide Commercial Drive East Vancouver homicide Gilles hebert Grandview Park homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

