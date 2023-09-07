Man sentenced to another 6 months behind bars for deadly assault in Vancouver park

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to another six months behind bars, with credit for the nearly two years he has already served, for a deadly assault in an East Vancouver park two years ago.

Jeff Arnie Lincoln pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of 60-year-old Gilles Hebert, who died of his injuries after the attack in Grandview Park near Commercial Drive on Aug. 5, 2021.

Lincoln was sentenced on Aug. 30. In addition to the total of two years and three months he will serve in prison, he will also serve two years of probation and be subject to a 10-year firearms ban, Vancouver police said Thursday.

Vancouver police identify Granville Street stabbing victim

When Lincoln assaulted Hebert, Hebert was knocked unconscious. He died later that day in the hospital.

At the time, police said it’s likely a number of passersby who witnessed the assault did not realize its severity.

Hebert’s death was the 12th homicide in the city in 2021.

Lincoln has previously appeared in court in Terrace, B.C. on charges of failing to appear and in possession of a controlled substance, and in Prince Rupert on possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily harm.