Woman wanted on warrants connected to grandparent scam

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman wanted on 17 warrants, including fraud in connection to targeting seniors in a grandparent scam.

45-year-old Alana Love Duncan is wanted on several warrants including possession of counterfeit money, possession of stolen property, defrauding a person over $5,000, failing to appear in court and other offences.

Police believe Duncan is responsible for defrauding seniors by claiming to be a loved one who is in trouble and in immediate need of money.

Duncan is described as approximately 5’4’’ tall, 170 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and green eyes.

View image in full screen 45-year-old Alana Love Duncan is wanted on several warrants including possession of stolen property, defrauding a person over $5,000 and other offences. The City of Calgary Newsroom

Recent reports from victims state that scammers call or text them pretending to be a loved one and say they have been arrested. They then request cash for bail, and often the amount is for thousands of dollars.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say anyone who suspects they may be speaking to a scammer who claims they have a loved one in custody, should ask for a police case number, and then call the Calgary Police Service, or their local law enforcement agency, to have the case number confirmed.

It is important to look up your local law enforcement agency’s contact information yourself, and to not use any phone numbers provided by potential scammers.

2:43 Calgary senior falls victim to ‘grandparent’s scam’ costing her thousands

Information on how seniors can protect themselves, along with a description of the grandparent scam, is available on the Calgary Police Service website.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Duncan is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Photo of suspect Alana Love Duncan. The City of Calgary Newsroom.