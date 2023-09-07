Connor Brown, recovered and rejuvenated, to join Edmonton Oilers

It’s a new beginning for winger Connor Brown, who signed with the Edmonton Oilers in free agency in July.

“I think it’s pretty obvious: the team. It’s a great team,” Brown said. “They’ve been competing every year to get over the hump and try to win.”

Brown, 29, was on the ice Thursday morning at Rogers Place with many of his teammates. He spent last season with the Washington Capitals but only played four games. He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on Oct. 17.

“I feel up-to-speed. I feel ready to go,” Brown said.

Feeling like part of a team again is one thing he is looking forward to. He credits the Capitals for how the team included him after his injury, but admits it wasn’t the same as being a full-time player.

Story continues below advertisement

“That was something I struggled with. The players on the team made me feel part of it so I was grateful for that,” said Brown. “But it was tough. I was on the last year of my deal, expiring contract, played four games.

“Last year wasn’t easy for me. I learned a lot about myself and from those guys who have won in Washington in the way they go about their business.”

1:45 Toronto Maple Leaf Connor Brown practices hockey skills on converted hole at RBC Canadian Open

Brown has two 20-goal seasons in the NHL under his belt. He’ll be a threat to hit the plateau again considering he’ll likely be on a line with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

“He’s got a big motor to him. He seems like another Hyman-like type player,” said Draisaitl. “He had a tough year last year, but he looks really good, I think. We’re going to make sure he feels comfortable and he gets the time that he needs to get up and rolling.”

Story continues below advertisement

“You can never have too many guys like Browny,” said McDavid, who played with Brown in junior with the Erie Otters. “Good guy in the room, super competitive, wants to win at all costs. You can never have too many of those guys.”

The Oilers announced Welcome Back Hockey Weekend will be Sept. 23 and 24 in Ice District. The weekend will include Oilers Fan Day, the Oil Kings home opener, and the Oilers first preseason game. Find out more at edmontonoilers.com/fanday.