Edmonton Oilers sign Connor Brown in free agency

The Edmonton Oilers welcomed right winger Connor Brown in free agency on Saturday.

Brown, 29, signed a one-year deal worth $775,000. However, if he hits all of the contract’s performance bonuses, he will be paid $4 million.

He only played four games last season with the Washington Capitals because of an ACL injury.

“I think we’re going to have to be patient with him,” noted Oilers general manager Ken Holland. “I don’t think you’re going to hit the ice in game one and be the same guy you were last year.”

In 448 career NHL games, Brown has 90 goals and 126 assists for 216 points. He scored 21 goals in the pandemic-shortened 56-game season in 2021 while playing for Ottawa. In 2016-17 with Toronto, Brown had 20 goals.

“He’s a good hockey player. He has hockey sense. He plays 200-feet. He can kill penalties,” added Holland. “I know he’s excited. I think he’s to be a great fit for our team.”

The Oilers also signed forwards Drake Caggiula and Lane Pederson to two-year contracts, both worth $775,000. Caggiula, 29, returns to the Oilers after playing with them from 2016 to 2019. Pederson, 25, has played 71 NHL games with Arizona, San Jose, Vancouver and Columbus.