City of Surrey working to remove derelict boats from Nicomekl River

In South Surrey, a number of wrecked and rotting derelict boats are an eyesore for community members who enjoy the Nicomekl River.

Not only is it an ugly sight along the river, but the City of Surrey said the boats are adding raw sewage, garbage and other hazardous materials into the water.

Instead of using several marinas in the lower section of the river, these derelict boats have been illegally mooring in a narrow section of the Nicomekl, according to the city.

“The Nicomekl River has many spots where boats can legally drop anchor,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke.

“There is no reason for any boater to illegally moor their vessel. The City is working with Transport Canada to remove the derelict boats and clean up the debris in that section of the river.

“The Nicomekl is for all to use and is not a place for boat owners who illegally dock their boats with a complete disregard to the environment and the safety of others.”

Governed by the Canadian Navigable Waters Act, the cleanup of the derelict boats and any associated debris will be conducted through a partnership with Transport Canada.

The work to remove the boats is scheduled to begin in September.

A nearby resident, who kayaks in the river regularly, said homelessness and addiction issues have gotten worse in the neighbourhood over the past few years.

“I think it is an environmental hazard but I have met a few of these people living on these boats … intelligent people who just kind of went sideways,” Jim Wigmore said.

“I think something should be done to help them and give them an alternative.

“I kayak up the river and there are people living along the river with tents and tarps. You don’t really notice it driving around but if you are kayaking and biking around … you notice this all over the place.”

Global News has reached out to the City of Surrey and Transport Canada for comment.