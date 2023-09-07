Suspicious Saskatoon fire causes $200,000 in damages to home

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire in an unoccupied home in Saskatoon caused $200,000 in damages on Wednesday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call around 1:09 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 100 block of Avenue L South.

View image in full screen Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Avenue L South on Wednesday. Saskatoon Fire Department

Fire crews didn’t find anyone in the home and brought the fire under control by 1:59 p.m.

The fire investigator and Saskatoon police arson investigator completed their probe and found the cause of the fire to be suspicious.

A second fire was found close to the home around 1:19 p.m. and diverted some of the fire crews from the house fire.

The second fire, found on the 1200 block of 22nd Street West, involved a dumpster burning in an alley.

After an investigation, that fire was also deemed suspicious and is under criminal investigation.

