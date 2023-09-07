Man breaks into Toronto home, stays for hours before being confronted: police

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a man broke into a Toronto home and remained there for hours.
Toronto police said on Aug. 29, officers received a report of a break and enter in the Avenue Road and Chaplin Crescent area.
Officers said a man entered a residence at some point during the evening while the occupants were home.
“It’s believed he remained inside the home for a couple of hours before being confronted by the occupants,” police said in a news release.
The man then fled the area on foot, officers said.
Police are now searching for a man between 35 and 40 years old, standing five-feet-10-inches tall. He has a thin build and dark hair. He was seen wearing a grey hoodie and shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
