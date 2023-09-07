Menu

Crime

Alberta woman charged with car theft after wild ride through the Okanagan

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 5:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis'
Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis
There is a growing auto theft crisis in Canada prompting some insurers to add a heavy surcharge to the most commonly stolen vehicles. Anne Gaviola explains how you can avoid paying more than you need to and what is driving this trend.
A 38-year-old  Alberta woman is accused of taking a wild ride through the Okanagan, behind the wheel of a stolen car.

Police said on Tuesday officers attempted to pull over a stolen black Toyota Yaris in Revelstoke, B.C., which had also been involved in a crash in Sicamous. That attempt failed, and the driver took off.

Due to erratic driving and concerns for public safety, police opted not to follow on the road and an RCMP Air Services unit was called in to track the vehicle, according to Vernon RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Security camera captures B.C. senior robbed in distraction theft'
Security camera captures B.C. senior robbed in distraction theft
“The car continued to be driven dangerously along the highway into Vernon where an officer from the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team safely intercepted and disabled it to prevent any further risk to the public,” RCMP said in a press release.

That’s when police said the driver and lone occupant, Brittany Lalonde of Alberta, was arrested without incident.

She was charged with possession of stolen property and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Lalonde was remanded in custody until her next scheduled court appearance on Friday.

PoliceOkanaganRevelstokevernon rcmpStolen CarSicamouscar theftNorth Okanagan RCMPcrashed car
