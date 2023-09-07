Alberta woman charged with car theft after wild ride through the Okanagan

A 38-year-old Alberta woman is accused of taking a wild ride through the Okanagan, behind the wheel of a stolen car.
Police said on Tuesday officers attempted to pull over a stolen black Toyota Yaris in Revelstoke, B.C., which had also been involved in a crash in Sicamous. That attempt failed, and the driver took off.
Due to erratic driving and concerns for public safety, police opted not to follow on the road and an RCMP Air Services unit was called in to track the vehicle, according to Vernon RCMP.
“The car continued to be driven dangerously along the highway into Vernon where an officer from the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team safely intercepted and disabled it to prevent any further risk to the public,” RCMP said in a press release.
That’s when police said the driver and lone occupant, Brittany Lalonde of Alberta, was arrested without incident.
She was charged with possession of stolen property and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Lalonde was remanded in custody until her next scheduled court appearance on Friday.
- Dozens of sexual assaults alleged at N.S. university, police investigating
- Family vlogger Ruby Franke faces 6 charges for allegedly starving, abusing kids
- How did a Pennsylvania murderer escape prison? New video released amid manhunt
- Quebec’s top court overturns stay granted to retired judge in wife’s killing
Comments