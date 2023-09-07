Menu

Crime

Six Nations man charged in connection to Norfolk County shooting

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 3:36 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference. OPP were called to a racetrack crash in Cayuga. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference. OPP were called to a racetrack crash in Cayuga. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Provincial police in Norfolk County say a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting that occurred over the long weekend.

Officers were dispatched to West Haldimand General Hospital in Hagersville on Sunday morning around 2:45 p.m. after someone arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

A person wass taken into custody in connection to the incident.

On Thursday, police said the victim remained in hospital with serious injuries.

OPP have not provided any further background about the shooting itself but did say on Thursday that a 23-year-old man from Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation is facing a number of weapons charges in connection to the incident.

Police say the accused remain in custody pending a court appearance.

OPPLondon newsNorfolk County OPPSix NationsHagersvillehagersville newsHagersville Shootingwest haldimand general hospitalHagersville OntarioSix Nations of the Grand River First Nationhamilton newNorfolk County shooting
