Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope van on display in Calgary: ‘A big part of Canadian history’

Send this page to someone via email

September’s a big month for the thousands of people taking part in the annual Terry Fox Run in Calgary, and this year brings a rare chance to connect with the Canadian hero who inspired it all.

The van Terry Fox used on his Marathon of Hope in 1980 is going on display in the Gasoline Alley Museum at Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Dr SW).

The Vancouver-based Terry Fox Centre brought the vehicle out to Calgary from the west coast.

“It’s a national artifact,” said Phil Aldrich, director of the Terry Fox Centre.

“(The van helps) to keep that story of Terry alive.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "(The van helps) to keep that story of Terry alive."

The vehicle will be at Heritage Park for 143 days — the same amount of time Fox was on the road before his osteosarcoma (bone) cancer forced him to stop.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a story of Canadian perseverance and character,” Aldrich said. “I think Terry personified that.”

The van goes on display Saturday, Sept. 9 — just a few days before the annual Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Calgary organizers are hoping it will help build support for the event, which raises money for cancer research in Canada.

“He’s a big part of Canadian history and it’s an exciting opportunity for Calgarians to get to go and see it,” said Christie Krawchuk, the manager of community events for the Terry Fox Foundation in Alberta.

“More people talking about Terry and keeping his legacy alive is what we want.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "More people talking about Terry and keeping his legacy alive is what we want."

The van will be surrounded by interpretive panels while on display and there will be a banner where people can write their thoughts about Fox.

“Definitely he would be considered a Canadian hero,” Heritage Park’s Kesia Qvill said.

“Hopefully anyone who is remembering Terry and his run or anyone who is inspired by his journey will come and see it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Hopefully anyone who is remembering Terry and his run or anyone who is inspired by his journey will come and see it."

The 2023 Terry Fox Run on Sept. 17 takes place at Fort Calgary and more information can be found on their website.

Story continues below advertisement

“To be able to reinforce this story, of Terry’s sacrifice and what it’s meant for cancer research and how much has been raised,” Aldrich said. “(The fundraising total is) now over $850 million, which is quite incredible.”