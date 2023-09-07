Menu

Crime

Toronto man facing charges after robbery inside tent at Hamilton park: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 4:01 pm
Hamilton Police arrested a Toronto man near Woodlands Park Sept. 6, 2023. Officers on patrol say an alleged victim flagged them down insisting they were robbed inside a tent. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police arrested a Toronto man near Woodlands Park Sept. 6, 2023. Officers on patrol say an alleged victim flagged them down insisting they were robbed inside a tent. Global News
A Toronto man is facing charges in connection with an alleged robbery inside a tent at Woodlands Park in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect was arrested after a victim flagged down officers around 7 a.m. and said they’d been robbed at a nearby encampment.

“The victim also appears to have suffered injuries during the incident,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst added.

A black handgun-style pellet gun was also seized from the 28-year-old accused who is facing three charges in all: robbery, uttering threats and possession of a weapon.

Woodlands Park was also the site of an unrelated assault following a stabbing in July that left a 37-year-old man in critical condition.

Investigators say that occurrence happened around 12 p.m. on July 15 at an encampment. The incident resulted in the victim having to undergo emergency surgery when he arrived at a hospital

Police say the man has since been released.

The 62-year-old suspect, arrested in late August near Sanford Avenue North and Cannon Street East, has been charged with aggravated assault.

