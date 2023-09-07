Winnipeg man charged with arson in Charleswood apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a fire at a Charleswood-area apartment block Wednesday evening was caused by arson.

Fire crews were called to the eight-storey building on Hendon Avenue just before 5 p.m., and although damage was mostly contained to the suite where the blaze started, five tenants were treated on-scene by paramedics, including one who was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said Thursday a 47-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged in the incident.

The suspect was allegedly involved in an armed dispute with sheriff’s officers inside the suite, and although he fled through a window after starting a fire, investigators say, he was taken into custody by sheriffs and turned over to Winnipeg police.

He’s now in custody, facing charges of arson causing damage to property, possessing incendiary material, possessing a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement