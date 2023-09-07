Menu

Crime

Police seek information after children allegedly touched inappropriately at Oshawa pool

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 2:35 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Police are appealing to the public for information after officers received reports that a female allegedly touched children inappropriately at a pool in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said on July 25, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., parents at the South Oshawa Community Centre on Cedar Street told staff that an unknown female was allegedly touching children inappropriately in the pool area.

“Supervisors at the facility approached the female and asked her to leave and then later contacted police to report the incident,” officers said in a news release.

Police are now seeking parents or children who may have information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

