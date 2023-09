See more sharing options

Fire crews rushed to Saskatoon’s Delta Bessborough Hotel early Thursday morning after a report of a smoky smell behind the building.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called around 6:46 a.m. to the area on Spadina Crescent East.

Fire crews were at the Delta Bessborough Hotel early Thursday after a fire broke out behind the building. Saskatoon Fire Department

The caller didn’t know where the smell was coming from initially.

Fire crews found a fire in a storage unit behind the building.

They brought the fire under control by 7:03 a.m. and a fire investigator is on scene investigating.