5 youths wanted after robbery, mischief reported in Toronto: police

Police are searching for five youths after a robbery and mischief were reported in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sept. 1, at around 4:50 a.m., officers received three separate calls in the Withrow Park area, near Danforth and Carlaw avenues.

Police said a group of male youths stopped a jogger on Dingwall Avenue and assaulted him while demanding his property.

According to police, the suspects then continued west on Dingwall Avenue, where they swarmed a cyclist at Carlaw Avenue and Wroxeter Avenue and took his bike.

Officers said the youths then headed east on Bain Avenue from Pape Avenue, where they entered a UPS truck and “impeded the driver from carrying out his delivery.”

Police are now searching for five male suspects.

The first suspect is between 12 and 15 years old, stands five feet tall and has a light brown afro. He was seen wearing a grey T-shirt, a black hoodie, black jeans and grey shoes.

The second suspect is between 13 and 16 years old and stands five feet six inches tall. He was seen wearing a black balaclava, black sunglasses, a white tank top, a black satchel, dark jeans and black shoes.

Police say the third suspect is 15 to 16 years old and has blond, curly hair. He was seen wearing a black Nike T-shirt, black shorts and black Nike sandals and had a black scooter.

The fourth suspect is also 15 to 16 years old and has ear-length black braids. He was wearing a red hoodie with a white image on the front, dark jeans, black shoes and a black satchel.

Officers said the fifth suspect is 14 to 16 years old. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt with white ‘Polo’ lettering on the front, grey track pants and black shoes and was carrying a black satchel.

All five suspects were last seen heading east on Bain Avenue toward Blake Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.